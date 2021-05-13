The New Avelon was pieced together by its owner, Josephine Hastings, by combining cottages on either side of her boarding house in the early 1900s. Located on the west side of Baltimore Avenue between N. Division Street and N. 1st Street, it was considered on the most northern side of Ocean City at the time.

Later known as the Delmarva Hotel, it operated on the American Plan into the 1960s and was well regarded for its dining room and its long shady porch. Having the advantage of being one of the closest hotels to the Route 50 Bridge entryway into Ocean City following World War II, the Delmarva Hotel would usually have a “no vacancy” sign displayed in July and August.

In later years it took back part of its original name and was known as the Avelon Inn. Demolished in 2008, it is now the site of the Gateway Hotel.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Postcard image from Bunk Mann’s collection