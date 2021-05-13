Sundays: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

May 13: Derby Day Tea

Poplar Hill Mansion will host a special Derby Day Tea on May 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., as we celebrate the Run for the Roses. Don your best Derby Day hat and join us for some Kentucky food favorites including Fruit Cup with Mint Julep Dressing, Hot Brown Sandwiches, Benedictine Cucumber Spread Sandwiches, Deviled Eggs, Ham Scones with Bourbon Sugar and Apple Butter, Derby Day Pie, Kentucky Jam Cupcakes, and Race Day Hat Cookies, all while sipping hot or iced tea. There will be a special prize for best hat. The cost of the tea is $2 per person. RSVP is required and seating is limited for social distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn entering the Mansion, but may be removed at your seat. All proceeds go towards the preservation of Salisbury’s oldest house. Call 410-749-1776 to reserve seats or for more information.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose monitoring, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 14: 2nd Friday

From 5-8 p.m., 2nd Fridays in Berlin are back with a new vibe. Live outdoor and indoor music, kids’ art, shops open late, plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining.

May 14: Crab Cake Carryout

Stevenson United Methodist in Berlin will offer carryout crab cake sandwich platters Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $12 and platters include crab cake sandwich, baked potato, green beans and cole slaw. Bake table available.

May 14: Fish Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark is holding a carry out only Fish Flounder Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Platters are $10, flounder filet, mac and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert. Place your order by calling 410-632-0346, 410-641-4634, or 410-632-1874.

May 15: Yard Sale

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. a large multi-family yard sale will be held in the Sherwin Williams parking lot on Route 50 to benefit Worcester County Humane Society.

May 15: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Golf Club Grill located at 100 Clubhouse Dr. in Ocean Pines. Speakers will be Frank Daringer and Michael Highducheck from Mid Shore Electronics. Updates to new fishing regulations will also be reviewed.

May 17: Monthly Meeting

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County will meet at 10 a.m. (via Zoom). Guest speaker for the meeting will be Joanne Antoine, executive director of Common Cause Maryland. All are welcome. For Zoom information, email demwomensclubwc@gmail.com

May 18: Spring Meeting

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel (WREP) will be having a spring get together on Tuesday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Moose Lodge’s outside pavilion. It will be a “Bring Your Own Lunch” picnic. Any staff who has retired from Wicomico County Schools is eligible to join at this picnic. Remember your lunch, beverage and mask.

May 20: NAACP Meeting

Worcester County NAACP will host a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. hosted by Larry Ryan, Worcester NAACP Executive Director for Environmental & Climate Justice. The title of the presentation is “How Climate and Racial Justice intersect.” Look for Zoom link information on Worcester County NAACP Facebook page. 410-213-1956

May 20-23: Spring Cruisin

Car show featuring hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

May 22: Safe Boating Week

The Ocean City Coast Guard Auxiliary will be hosting an event on the Boardwalk from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate National Safe Boating Week. The auxiliary will be at Trimper’s on South 1st Street. Members of the auxiliary will be demonstrating knot tying, line heaving and proper fitting life vest. “Coastie,” the remote-control teaching boat, will be there as well as a Coast Guard vessel, and more.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.

May 28-31: United Beams Of Light

Thirteen beams of light will be displayed at dusk at N. Division Street in Ocean City to serve as a beacon for military personnel killed in service.

May 31: Memorial Day Event

The annual Memorial Day service in Ocean Pines will return to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony this year will feature Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as the keynote speaker. Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

June 5: Riccio Golf Tournament

The 20th Annual Mr. and Mrs. Riccio Memorial Golf Tournament will be at noon at the Glen Riddle the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. The tournament aims to help children with profits raised. For more information, call 410-430-6633.

June 21: Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@gmail.com.