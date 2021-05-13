Things I Like – May 14, 2021

by

The last mile of a long road trip

Driving by a house I lived in as a kid

The amazing bridge rescue story

Smooth New Jersey turnpike trips

Old television sitcoms

Driving right by a morning yard sale

Mother’s Day posts on Facebook

A cold beer with spicy wings

Evidence my kids do listen

A quiet dishwasher

‘The Handmaid’s Tale” series

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.