The recycling bins off Old Ocean City Boulevard are pictured Thursday morning. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Single stream recycling at Heron Park will be phased out this spring.

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood told town council members this week the town planned to eliminate the single stream recycling drop-off at Heron Park by the end of June.

“I remind every resident of the town that the town does provide curbside recycle,” he said.

Fleetwood said his goal was to phase out the single stream recycling by the end of June in an effort to save the town money. The town does already provide curbside recycling pickup, and the single stream bin costs the town about $50,000 a year. There’s also no guarantee that the people using it are Berlin residents.

“There is a cost,” he said.

He added that the county had recycling drop-off locations residents could use.