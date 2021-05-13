Worcester Prep junior captain Myranda Beebe drives to the goal against Saints Peter and Paul last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team wrapped up the 2021 season with a 13-6 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship on Monday.

It was an up and down season for the Mallards, who started with four straight wins, but then lost five of their last six to finish with a winning 5-4 mark. Worcester and Saints Peter and Paul have had a fierce rivalry over the years including many classic overtime championship games.

This year, the Sabres had the Mallards’ number, sweeping three games during the abbreviated season including the 13-6 win in the ESIAC title game on Monday. Saints Peter and Paul also beat Worcester, 19-1, back on April 29, and again, 14-3, last Tuesday.