Mallards Fall to Sabres in ESIAC Final

by
Worcester Prep junior captain Myranda Beebe drives to the goal against Saints Peter and Paul last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team wrapped up the 2021 season with a 13-6 loss to old rival Saints Peter and Paul in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship on Monday.

It was an up and down season for the Mallards, who started with four straight wins, but then lost five of their last six to finish with a winning 5-4 mark. Worcester and Saints Peter and Paul have had a fierce rivalry over the years including many classic overtime championship games.

This year, the Sabres had the Mallards’ number, sweeping three games during the abbreviated season including the 13-6 win in the ESIAC title game on Monday. Saints Peter and Paul also beat Worcester, 19-1, back on April 29, and again, 14-3, last Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.