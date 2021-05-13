Stephen Decatur High School last week announced 14 student-athletes have signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level. Pictured above, first row, from left: Katie Davis, Brooklyn Pugner, Brittyn Leonard, Julianna Fohner and Victoria Mueller. Pictured middle row, from left: Rafe Parsons, James Parana, Adison Hommel, and Patrick O’Halloran. Pictured back row, from left: Koby Higgins, Riley Rayne, Eric Cropper, Evan Truitt and John James. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur High School last week announced a bumper crop of student-athletes committing to play their respective sports at the next level.

From the men’s baseball team, Eric Cropper is headed to Hood College and Evan Truitt is headed to Charleston Southern. From the men’s varsity lacrosse team, Koby Higgins will play at Hartford Community College, Adison Hommel his headed to Weber International University, John James is headed to Hampden-Sydney, and Riley Rayne will play at Randolph-Macon. Varsity soccer player Patrick O’Halloran is headed to Goucher, wrestler James Parana is headed to West Colorado State, and football player Rafe Parsons is headed to Bridgewater College.

On the women’s side, golfer Katie Davis is headed to Hood College and volleyball player Brooklyn Pugner is headed to Washington College. From the women’s varsity lacrosse team, Julianna Fohner is headed to Shenandoah University, Brittyn Leonard is headed to Frostburg, and Victoria Mueller is headed to Mary Washington.