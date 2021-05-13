The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. As a part of observing National Day of Prayer, the Community Church at Ocean Pines reached out to the Ocean Pines police force, left, and the Maryland State Police barracks in Berlin to thank them for their service to the community. A complimentary lunch was supplied by Carey Farlow, a member of the Community Church and co-owner of Smoker’s BBQ Pit. Lunches were given to members of both law enforcement offices on May 6. The Youth of Community Church also made “thank you” cards and cookies to give to the officers along with prayer coins.