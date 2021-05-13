Berlin Intermediate Students Create Pinch Pots

Students in Heather Riser’s 3D Art classes at Berlin Intermediate School created pinch pot succulent planters in clay. Their designs were based on animals or mythical creatures. Students used technology to assist them in painting their designs with watercolor paints and many went home for Mother’s Day gifts. Above, Alivia James used the image of the Scarlet Macaw to help get her pinch pot painted just right. Submitted Photos