Worcester Republican Women Hold General Luncheon Meeting At Fager’s Island

The Republican Women of Worcester County had its general luncheon meeting on April 22, at Fager’s Island in Ocean City. Guest speaker was Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser, who is pictured with RWWC Executive Board members Jean Delcher, Susan Ostrowski, Beth Rodier, Mary Adair, Sandy Zitzer, Theresa Denshuick and Amy Mike.