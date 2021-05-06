BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team split a pair of games this week, edging Salisbury School, 9-8, on Monday before falling to Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday.

The Mallards ended a two-game skid with the win over Salisbury School. On Tuesday they hung with the Sabres through much of the first half and trailed, 6-3, at the half before yielding eight unanswered goals in the second half.