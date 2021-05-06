Worcester Girls Split Pair of Games

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team split a pair of games this week, edging Salisbury School, 9-8, on Monday before falling to Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday.

The Mallards ended a two-game skid with the win over Salisbury School. On Tuesday they hung with the Sabres through much of the first half and trailed, 6-3, at the half before yielding eight unanswered goals in the second half.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.