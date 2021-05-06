ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re the first sign in the Zodiac and like to take the lead wherever you go. But this time, you’d be wise to follow someone who has much to teach you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your adversary hasn’t given up trying to undermine you. Continue to stay cool — someone in authority knows what’s happening.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Spring brings a positive aspect for relationships. Paired Twins grow closer, while the single set finds new romance — perhaps with a Leo or Libra.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Wavering aspects this week mean weighing your words carefully to avoid misunderstandings.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You could soon be on a new career path in pursuit of those long-standing goals, but don’t cut any current ties until you’re sure you’re ready to make the change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A former colleague wants to re-establish an old professional connection. It would be wise to make the contact, at least until you know what he or she is planning.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A relationship that survived some rocky moments could be facing a new challenge. Deal with the problem openly, honestly and without delay. Good luck.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A recent and much-appreciated change in the workplace inspires you to make some changes in your personal life as well. Start with a plan to travel more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A friend needs your kind and caring advice, but you need to know what he or she is hiding from you before you agree to get involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your circle of friends continues to widen. Expect to hear from someone in your past who hopes to re-establish your once-close relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your aspects favor the arts. Indulge in whatever artistic expression you enjoy most. A workplace situation will, I’m pleased to say, continue to improve.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Warning! Your tendency to let things slide until the last minute could have a negative effect on a relationship that you hope can develop into something meaningful.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are both emotional and sensible. You enjoy being with people. Good career choices include teaching, performing and the clergy.

