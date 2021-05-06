OCEAN CITY — Opening arguments were heard in federal court this week in the appeal challenging Ocean City’s ordinance prohibiting female toplessness in public.In January 2018, a civil suit was filed in U.S. District Court challenging an emergency ordinance passed by the Mayor and Council in June 2017 prohibiting females from going topless in the… Read more »
BERLIN – The Berlin Parks Commission this week endorsed a plan to bring disc golf to Stephen Decatur Park.The commission on Tuesday voted to support a proposal from local resident Austin Widdowson to set up a disc golf course at Stephen Decatur Park."Parks are for everyone," commission member Laura Stearns said. "This seems like a…
OCEAN CITY — Ocean City is still getting a major OC Lax Fest tournament this summer, but it will be about a month earlier than originally proposed.In December, the Mayor and Council approved funding for the new OC Lax Fest, the first in a series of outdoor and indoor lacrosse tournaments over the next few…
OCEAN CITY — Hoping to foster a working relationship to ease the acute labor shortage in the resort, Ocean City and state officials last week hosted an El Salvador ambassador to discuss a myriad of common issues.Last Friday, Mayor Rick Meehan, along with State Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Delegate Wayne Hartman and other local…