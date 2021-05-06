Resort Still Defending In Court 2017 Ban On Topless Women OCEAN CITY — Opening arguments were heard in federal court this week in the appeal challenging Ocean City’s ordinance prohibiting female toplessness in public.In January 2018, a civil suit was filed in U.S. District Court challenging an emergency ordinance passed by the Mayor and Council in June 2017 prohibiting females from going topless in the… Read more »

Berlin Disc Golf Concept Supported By Parks Commission BERLIN – The Berlin Parks Commission this week endorsed a plan to bring disc golf to Stephen Decatur Park.The commission on Tuesday voted to support a proposal from local resident Austin Widdowson to set up a disc golf course at Stephen Decatur Park.“Parks are for everyone,” commission member Laura Stearns said. “This seems like a… Read more »

Ocean City Lacrosse Event Moved Up To July For This Year; Cottle, Pietramala-Led Group Aims To Revamp OC Lax Fest OCEAN CITY — Ocean City is still getting a major OC Lax Fest tournament this summer, but it will be about a month earlier than originally proposed.In December, the Mayor and Council approved funding for the new OC Lax Fest, the first in a series of outdoor and indoor lacrosse tournaments over the next few… Read more »