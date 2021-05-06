“Tough Guy Of The Year” Award Goes To Scott

The Atlantic Physical Therapy “Tough Guy of the Year” award went to junior Luke Scott, who won Tough Guy of the Week honors twice during the regular season. Pictured above is Scott (center) flanked by coaches and ATP officials.

