Things I Like – May 7, 2021

by

The Good Samaritans in Sunday’s accident

Time lapse videos

Events being held (even if modified)

Watching my kids laugh together

Opening a new computer

Good action on an offshore fishing trip

Seeing kids support each other in sports

No rain on my days off

BBQ chicken slow cooked on a grill

Smell of surf wax in a car

Good-natured pranks

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.