BERLIN — The annual Memorial Day service in Ocean Pines will return to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m.

The ceremony this year will feature Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as the keynote speaker.

Day recently returned from a year-long deployment in East Africa with the Maryland National Guard and is one of only three full-time U.S. mayors ever deployed while serving in office.

The music portion of the program will include Frank Nanna and the WWIIunes, featuring Todd Crosby. Randy Lee Ashcraft will perform a new song honoring the recent visit of The Wall That Heals, and the Delmarva Chorus will perform the “Armed Forces Medley,” honoring the Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force and Coast Guard.

“We are very happy to be able to return to our normal ceremony, after having to cancel the event last year because of COVID-19 restrictions,” Veterans Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “These ceremonies are one of the hallmarks of the foundation, as we have a duty and an obligation to honor our veterans.”

Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

For more information on the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, visit www.opvets.org.