BERLIN- Former Worcester Prep lacrosse standout Ross Dickerson last week was named the University of Tampa Male Athlete of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

Dickerson, who was outstanding as a faceoff specialist during his career at Worcester, was a three-time captain at the University of Tampa, where he set the NCAA record for faceoff winning percentage. In 2020, he was named the Inside Lacrosse Division II Player of the Year and was also a First-Team All-American.

University of Tampa Head Coach Rory Whipple called Dickerson the vocal leader of his team.

“He’s the hardest working player in our program,” he said. “He’s the heartbeat of our organization.”

Dickerson was also a two-time Sunshine State Conference First-Team selection. He has been named to the SSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice and was awarded the SSC Specialist Player of the Week nine times during his career.