Diakonia Executive Director Speaks To OC Lions Club

by
Diakonia Executive Director Speaks To OC Lions Club

Diakonia Executive Director Bee Miller recently spoke to the Ocean City Lions Club about services offered.  Diakonia is the only comprehensive provider of emergency services for men, women and families on the Lower Shore of Maryland and provides emergency housing and food assistance. Services have expanded to include case management, housing assistance, homeless prevention, and veteran services.  Presenting the check, from left, are Lions 1st Vice President Scott Stark, President Mike Hooper, Miller and 2nd Vice President Bill Christmas.