American Legion Post 166 donated $8,000 in April to four local organizations — Worcester County Parks and Recreation Department, the Ocean City Parks and Recreation

Department, Boy Scout Troop 261, and Coastal Hospice. Left, presenting the contribution to Scout Troop members Mason Foxwell, Bennett Brown, and Jeorg Leinemann were Post Commander Tom Wengert and George “Bo” Spicer. Right, post members Earl Hewett, George “Bo” Spicer, Bob Smith and John Granite present a check for $2,000 to Coastal Hospice Provider and Community Relations Liaison Ashley Sloan Halderman. Ashley spoke at the post’s meeting in April about Coastal Hospice programs.