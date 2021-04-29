Worcester NAACP Execs Assemble For 2021-2022 Photo

The Worcester County NAACP Chapter 7029B met at Stephen Decatur Park for a group photo of the 2021-2022 Executive Board. Pictured are Judy Davis, Press; Dr. Roxie Dennis Acholonu, Religious Affairs; Catherine Freeman, Political Action; Christine Clark, Treasurer; Linda Hilliard, Secretary; Ivory Smith, President; and Rev. James Jones and Larry Ryan, Environmental and Climate Justice.