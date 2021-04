45th Street Taphouse

443-664-2201

4507 Coastal Hwy.

Tuesdays: Aaron Howell

Wednesdays: Aaron Howell

(137th St. Tavern)

Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, April 30:

Aaron Howell Duo, 6 p.m.

DJ Wax, 9 p.m.

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, April 30: Full Circle Duo

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory

Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Sunday, April 30:

Sean McFarland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5:

Smooth & Remy, 5 p.m.

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, April 30:

Honey Shine, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 1:

Dust N Bones, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 2:

Karaoke w/DJ Jeremy, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 3:

Beats By Wax, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4:

DJ RobCee, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5:

International Night

w/Reckless Minds, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: TBA

Cork Bar

Sunday, May 2:

Blue Collar Boys, 4 p.m.

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. in the Bay

Friday, April 30: DJ RobCee, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 1:

Holly Montgomery Band, 5 p.m.

DJ Groove, 9 p.m.

Greene Turtle West

410-213-1500

Rte. 611, West OC

Saturday, May 1: Rogue Citizens

Mulligan’s

410-213-7717

12445 Ocean Gateway,

West OC

Thursday, May 6:TBA

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday,

April 30 & May 1: On The Edge

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, April 30:

Beats By Styler, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1:

The Dunehounds

Mondays: Karaoke With Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Friday & Saturday,

April 30 & May 1: J Paris

Saturday, May 1:

DJ Adam Dutch, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday & Thursday, May 1, 2 & 6:

DJ Adam Dutch, 9 p.m.

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, April 30:

Cherry Crush Duo, 5 p.m.,

Zion Reggae Duo, 8 p.m.,

My Hero Zero, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1:

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.,

Zion Reggae Duo, 8 p.m.,

Steal The Sky Duo, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6:

Full Circle Duo, 5 p.m.