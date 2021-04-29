Volunteers Assist In Set Up & Break Down Of “Wall That Heals”

On April 21, 2021 volunteers assembled the traveling version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines. The community was asked to volunteer to both assemble and break down the Wall That Heals. Among the many volunteers were members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Maryland.  Kiwanians pictured, from left, are Roy and Candy Foreman, Shelley and President Steve Cohen, Diane Denk, Bob Wolfing and Diane Sparzak.