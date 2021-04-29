OCEAN CITY — Following a months-long investigation, Ocean City police officers last week arrested two local individuals for alleging dealing narcotics in the resort.

During the month of February, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit initiated a controlled dangerous substance investigation into the alleged dealing of Brandon Hudson, 32, of Snow Hill, who was reportedly selling cocaine at various local bars in Ocean City and from his residence. Based on the three-month investigation, OCPD detectives obtained search warrants for Hudson’s person, vehicle and residence in Ocean City.

Last Friday morning, OCPD detectives executed the three search warrants after observing Hudson driving his vehicle. The search resulted in the seizure of roughly one ounce of cocaine, one-third of a pound of marijuana and nearly $13,000 in cash. As a result, Hudson was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

Hudson was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held on a $10,000 bond. Also arrested was Hudson’s roommate, identified as Erika Pletcher, 25, of Ocean City. Pletcher was charged with possession of CDS-not marijuana. She was seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on personal recognizance.

On April 14, an OCPD officer authored three search and seizure warrants, which were signed by a District Court judge. Around 12:25 a.m. last Friday, the OCPD officer who authored the warrants observed Hudson driving a Ford Escape and requested other OCPD officers stop the vehicle and detain Hudson, who was issued the warrants.

During a search of Hudson’s person, OCPD officers located eight bags of suspected powder cocaine, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers reportedly located another glassine bag of suspected powder cocaine on the driver’s side floor.

After searching Hudson and the vehicle, OCPD officers responded to the residence on Bayshore Drive and located more bags of suspected powder cocaine. The cocaine was located in a bedroom in a gym bag containing men’s clothing and a document with Hudson’s name on it.

In a backpack found on a couch in the living room, OCPD officers located roughly one-third of a pound of marijuana. The backpack also contained a large amount of U.S. currency, according to police reports.