May 1: May Day Celebration

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will host its 3rd Annual May Day Community Celebration on May 1, rain or shine. It is your chance to show your community support by creating a beautiful basket of fresh flowers and display it in a way that it is visible from the street. The only rule is the basket must contain fresh flowers and greens. Place a zip lock bag near your creation that contains five copies of your name, address and the inspiration for your creation for the judges. Judges will visit displays between 9:30 and 12:30. Baskets will be judged on condition, distinction, originality, color harmony and design, balance and proportion. All participants will receive certificates of appreciation and winners will receive ribbons.

May 1: Community Bike Ride

Ocean Pines and the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition are teaming up to host a free community bike ride on Saturday, May 1. To register, call 410-641-7052. Day-of registration starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center.

May 2-16: Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants in the Ocean City area will offer special, fixed-price menus throughout the promotion. Check out individual restaurants at www.oceancityrest-aurantweek.com

May 2: Farmers Market

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., the Berlin Farmers Market is a producers only market on Main Street featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art & homemade products. Lots of free parking too.

May 6-9: Springfest

The Inlet will host the 30th Anniversary Springfest Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Event features delicious food, live entertainment and unique arts and crafts.

May 7-9: Jazz & Blues, Art & Booths

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will hold a scaled back version of its former Jazz and Blues Bash, featuring a three-day celebration of live jazz and blues music, wine, beer, spirts and food offerings. Live music will be offered throughout the weekend. A one-day art show and sale will be held Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. www.berlinchamber.org

May 8: Maryland Coast Bike Festival

Saturday, May 8, community members are invited to join the inaugural Maryland Coast Bike Festival, a day-long celebration that starts and ends at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. A series of bike rides, and participants can register for any of the three routes. The Island Ride (17 miles) features a family friendly loop that explores the area around Assateague Island, while the Surf & Turf (35 miles) and Metric Century (62 miles) loops around Assateague Island and the scenic back country of Worcester County. The rides will begin and end at the harbor, which will feature live music, food, craft beer, vendors, and paddleboard, skateboard and electric bike demonstrations. Online sign-ups are also open for cleanup volunteers and event vendors. Fees will be waived for local businesses.For more information, visit marylandcoastbikefestival.com.

May 8: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day virtual Maryland Safe Boating Course, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $20.00. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose moni-

toring, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 14: 2nd Friday

From 5-8 p.m., 2nd Fridays in Berlin are back with a new vibe. Live outdoor and indoor music, kids’ art, shops open late, plenty of restaurants offering outdoor dining.

May 20: NAACP Meeting

Worcester County NAACP will host a Zoom meeting at 6 pm. hosted by Larry Ryan, Worcester NAACP Executive Di-rector for Environmental & Climate Justice. The title of the presentation is “How Climate and Racial Justice intersect.” Look for Zoom link information on Wor-cester County NAACP Facebook page. 410-213-1956

May 20-23: Spring Cruisin

Car show featuring hot rods, customs, classics, street machines, muscle cars and more. Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.

May 28-31: United Beams Of Light

Thirteen beams of light will be displayed at dusk at N. Division Street in Ocean City to serve as a beacon for military personnel killed in service.