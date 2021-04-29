Things I Like – April 30, 2021

Laying in freshly cut grass

Watching my son compete in sports

Before-and-after photos of projects

Weekend mornings when no one else is awake

Stories on new businesses opening

Watching dogs play on the beach

All the great places to eat within a short walk from home

Classic movies with my kids

Freshly mulched flower beds

Carryout on the weekends

Dreaming about something, then it happening

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.