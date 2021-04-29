OC Lions Visit Therapeutic Riding Program

by
OC Lions Visit Therapeutic Riding Program

OC Lions visit 4Steps Therapeutic Riding Program to learn about their services and present a check. 4Steps works with children and adults with physical, emotional and behavioral health issues.  Pictured, from left, are OC Lions Director Doug Parks, 4Steps Executive Director Sandy Winter, OC Lions 1st Vice President Scott Stark and President Mike Hooper. Riding is Lion Greg Burgan.