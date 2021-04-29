Worcester’s Caitlyn Hoen prepares to take a draw against Gunston’s Bella Adams during the Mallards’ 13-6 win over the Herons last week. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Cape Henlopen at home, 18-2, on Saturday.

The Mallards had started the season with a perfect 4-0 mark including a 13-6 win over Gunston at home last Thursday. The Worcester girls ran into a buzz saw last Saturday at home against Cape Henlopen, falling to the Vikings, 18-2. Cape led 13-1 at the intermission and never looked back. Sophia Lundt scored both of Worcester goals, one in each half.

The Mallards faced old rival Saints Peter and Paul on the road on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Worcester faces Salisbury School on the road on Monday, followed by another rematch with Saints Peter and Paul at home on Tuesday. Worcester’s record is now 4-1.