The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annually recognizes a woman, past or present, who has made a difference in her community, and submits a brief biography and photo of the honoree for inclusion in the National Society’s Women in American History Project database. This year, the chapter honored deceased member Ann Lockhart Showell. A trailblazing businesswoman who oversaw financial operations at the family’s Castle in the Sand Hotel, Showell helped build the tourism industry in Ocean City. Above, the hotel’s director of special events, Patricia Smith, accepted the award certificate on behalf of the Showell family from Regent Gail Weldin during an enjoyable breakfast recently at the hotel’s Beach House Restaurant. Several members gave tribute to Showell and a donation will be made in her memory to the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.