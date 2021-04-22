Worcester Preparatory School Lower School teachers Abby Harrison and Julia Alison inspired their second graders to create and publish their own children’s book, Mighty Max. Beginning in February, students were guided through the writing and illustration process to prepare them to design their page for the class book. The children used their thoughts and imaginations to make up the storyline about a puppy’s adventures and create their individual pages complete with colorful drawings. Not only did the young authors work hard to write and illustrate their book, they also used it as a teachable lesson by encouraging children to always explore the possibilities in life. On March 4, the two second grade classes gathered all their pages and sent their completed manuscript to Studentreasures Publishing. When the published book arrived back at WPS on March 31, the students shared the story via live Zoom with their parents by each displaying and reading their one-of-a-kind page. Above, first row from left, are Gavin Dennis, Madelyn Bobenko, Olivia Mason, Paige Asbill and Evan Kaufman; middle row, Matthew Evangelista, Suri Thomas, Colt Duffie, Darius Jones, Rawnak Brar and Rodolphe Crevecoeur; and, back, Harrison, Head of School Dr. John McDonald and Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons.

Below, pictured front row from left, are Samuel Baker, Eli Parker, Arian Zheng, Barrett Brittingham, Dax Phillips, Noah DeVito and Allen Martikyan; middle, Hunter Harrison, Allie Kuon, Sloane Smith, Remy Hertrich, Evelyn Smith, Camille Leslie and Seva Nistazos;, and, back, Alison and Timmons. Bottom, each teacher called students up one at a time to read their page which was projected on the screen behind them. Pictured are Harrison and second grader Olivia Mason.