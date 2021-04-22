ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Impatience is still somewhat of a problem. But a sign of progress should soothe the anxious Aries heart. Meanwhile, invest some of that waiting time in preparing for the change ahead.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Bovines tend to excel at solving problems, not creating them. But you risk doing just that if you’re slow to respond to a timely situation. If necessary, seek advice from someone you trust.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The Gemini Twin might need to do more than a routine check of both a job-linked and home-based situation. Dig deeper for more data on both fronts to avoid unwanted surprises later.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Moon Children facing an important workplace decision are encouraged to use their perceptiveness to see through any attempt to win them over with a supercharge of fawning and flattery.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Good news catapults Leos and Leonas into reconsidering a deferred decision. But time has moved on, and it’s a good idea to recheck your plans and make adjustments where necessary.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The week favors relationships, both personal and professional. Take the time to look for and immediately repair any vulnerable areas caused by unresolved misunderstandings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A friend’s problems bring out your protective instincts. Be careful to keep a balance between meeting the obligations of friendship without being overwhelmed by them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The temptation to take an extreme position on an issue is strong, but moderation is favored both in personal and professional dealings. Move toward finding areas of agreement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Getting another boss or teacher? Try to see the person behind the image. It will help you adjust more easily to the changes that new authority figures inevitably bring.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Much as you might dislike the idea, keep an open mind about using the assistance of a third party to help resolve problems that threaten to unravel an important agreement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Career choices that seem too confusing to deal with at this point probably are. More information would help uncomplicate them.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A challenge that seems easy enough at first could take an unexpected turn that might test your resolve. Decide if you feel you should stay with it, or if it’s better to move in another direction.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be strong when standing up for justice, both for yourself and for others.

