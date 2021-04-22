April 23-25: The Wall That Heals

The Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines will host The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

April 23-25: Kite Expo

Ocean City will host the 26th Annual Maryland International Kite Expo begins Friday and runs through Sunday along the Boardwalk between 4th and 6th streets. The Kite Loft on the Boardwalk is the headquarters for the event. Activities include free sport kite lessons, giant kite exhibitions, demonstration teams and east coast kite clubs showcasing their air and ground displays. Event is free and the general public is welcome to bring their own kites to fly.

April 23-25: Home Show In OC

The Home, Condo and Outdoor Show will take place April 23-25. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, and kids under the age of 13 are free. For more information, visit www.oceanpromotions.info or email events@oceanpromotions.info.

April 24: Church Rummage Sale

From 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue. Wear masks and social distance.

April 24: AYCE Breakfast

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Cost is $8 per adult; $4 per child. Offerings include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and beverages. Masks and social distancing required. Indoor dining or carryout.

April 24: Key Club Yard Sale

Stephen Decatur High School’s Key Club will hold a yard sale fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. at 11238 Adkins Road.

April 24-25: Kids Unite

Trimper Rides will hold safety education and demonstrations featuring first responders and their vehicles. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 28: Grief Support Group

Atlantic General Hospital will be offering a free grief support group once a month beginning Wednesday, April 28. There are no sign-ins and no special requirements to attend. The group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month in Conference Room 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.

May 1: May Day Celebration

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will host its 3rd Annual May Day Community Celebration on May 1, rain or shine. It is your chance to show your community support by creating a beautiful basket of fresh flowers and display it in a way that it is visible from the street. The only rule is the basket must contain fresh flowers and greens. Place a zip lock bag near your creation that contains five copies of your name, address and the inspiration for your creation for the judges. Judges will visit displays between 9:30 and 12:30. Baskets will be judged on condition, distinction, originality, color harmony and design, balance and proportion. All participants will receive certificates of appreciation and winners will receive ribbons.

May 1: Community Bike Ride

Ocean Pines and the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition are teaming up to host a free community bike ride on Saturday, May 1. To register, call 410-641-7052. Day-of registration starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center.

May 2-16: Restaurant Week

Participating restaurants in the Ocean City area will offer special, fixed-price menus throughout the promotion. Check out individual restaurants at www.oceancityrestaurantweek.com

May 6-9: Springfest

The Inlet will host the 30th Anniversary Springfest Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Event features delicious food, live entertainment and unique arts and crafts.

May 8: Maryland Coast Bike Festival

n Saturday, May 8, community members are invited to join the inaugural Maryland Coast Bike Festival, a day-long celebration that starts and ends at the West Ocean City Commercial Harbor. a series of bike rides, and participants can register for any of the three routes. The Island Ride (17 miles) features a family friendly loop that explores the area around Assateague Island, while the Surf & Turf (35 miles) and Metric Century (62 miles) loops around Assateague Island and the scenic back country of Worcester County. The rides will begin and end at the harbor, which will feature live music, food, craft beer, vendors, and paddleboard, skateboard and electric bike demonstrations. Online sign-ups are also open for cleanup volunteers and event vendors. Fees will be waived for local businesses.For more information, visit marylandcoastbikefestival.com.

May 8: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day virtual Maryland Safe Boating Course, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $20.00. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose monitoring, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.