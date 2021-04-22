Things I Like – April 23, 2021

Watching heavy machinery at work

The Snipping Tool on PCs

Grants with no strings attached

The show ‘Anne with an E’

Sports teams that play hard

Khaki suits

The last few pieces of a puzzle

People who are not easily alarmed

The new Chesapeake Bay plates

Payments from the government

Taking a chainsaw to a dead tree

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.