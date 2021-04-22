Ten Worcester Prep Middle School MATHCOUNTS team members virtually competed in the annual MATHCOUNTS Regional Competition. Seventh grader Ansh Batra and eighth grader Allen Zhang qualified for the Chapter Invitational level by Zhang ranking third and Batra ranking fifth out of 57 competitors. Both boys then competed in the Chapter Invitational where Batra placed first and Zhang second out of 16 competitors, advancing them to the state level. At the State Competition, Zhang placed 22nd and Batra placed 31st out of 45 competitors. Pictured, from left, are coach/math teacher Hunter Causey team members Anisha Batra, Ansh Batra, Sydney Todorov, Tyler Netting, Allen Zhang, Lydia Schwartz and Savannah Palmisano and coach/math teacher Linda Bragg. Not pictured are Catherine Cullen, Jude Damouni and Lena Parker.