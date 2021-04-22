Pines Police Probe Shots Fired Incident

OCEAN PINES – Authorities in Ocean Pines are investigating and searching for a suspect who reportedly discharged about 10 rounds from a firearm on Sunday night.

Ocean Pines Police Chief Leo Ehrisman said this week the suspect, a driver of an SUV, discharged about 10 rounds between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Footbridge Trail and Nottingham Lane. Ehrisman said investigators are not aware of any specific targets and no injuries or property damage was reported. Ehrisman said the investigation with the assistance of the Ocean City Police Crime Lab and video surveillance of the area has determined the suspect fired approximately 10 shots in the air from a moving vehicle.

“It didn’t appear that there was any target. There was no sign of bullet holes or damage, and no one was injured,” Ehrisman said.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-641-7747.

