OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police last week arrested a Berlin man wanted in connection with an assault involving a handgun after his vehicle pinged on a license plate reader on Route 90.

Last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers received a license plate reader (LRP) alert regarding a Jeep Compass entering Route 90 into Ocean City. The alert notified officers the Jeep was associated with a person who had an outstanding warrant for their arrest for a first-degree assault involving a handgun in Berlin on April 10.

OCPD officers were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied at a north-end hotel. OCPD investigators with the Patrol, Special Enforcement Unit and Narcotics Unit, were able to take the suspect, identified as Carlos Smullen, 49, of Berlin, into custody without incident.

“I would like to commend our officers for their du diligence and coordinated efforts among divisions to safely bring Smullen into custody,” said OCPD Chief Ross Buzzuro. “The is another incident where the LPR system has proven to be a valuable tool to help keep Ocean City safe.”

Smullen was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bail. He was transferred to the Worcester County Jail. Following a bail review hearing last Thursday, Smullen was released on recognizance.