Crown Sports Center Sold

SALISBURY — NAI Coastal and Gillis Gilkerson Principal Brad Gillis has announced Gillis Gilkerson’s purchase of Crown Sports Center, an indoor athletic and entertainment facility located in Fruitland.

After 16 years of ownership, founder Bill Hearne sold the business and real estate to Gillis Gilkerson’s development team, a group well-known for its ability to add value to existing properties across the Delmarva Peninsula.

Crown Sports Center, formerly Crown Cork and Seal manufacturing plant, is one of the largest athletic facilities in the region. With indoor and outdoor turf fields and multipurpose courts, the center hosts countless leagues, tournaments, clinics, and player showcases each year. Additionally, Crown offers the community full-scale childcare and summer camp programs.

“Since opening in 2005, Crown has made a huge impact on our community. It is the only facility of its kind in our region and its presence is invaluable,” said Gillis. “Our goal with this acquisition remains consistent with that of our prior investments— we aim to enrich our community. So long as there is demand for a facility like Crown, our team will work to deliver.”

Gillis Gilkerson plans to work alongside the Delmarva community to ensure a smooth transition of ownership and continued facility operation. In the coming months, the team will seek input from local stakeholders in effort to identify areas in which the facility can improve. This feedback will act as a catalyst, helping to modernize and strengthen Crown’s service to its community.

“Crown is a multifaceted, dynamic business,” added Gillis. “Our team is looking forward to digging in and making signaled adjustments as we navigate facility ownership.”

Bank Addition Named

SALISBURY — The Bank of Delmarva President and CEO John W. Breda recently announced Darren Basore has joined the bank as an assistant vice president-portfolio manager.

Basore will support a variety of commercial relationships for the bank throughout its service area. He has been in banking since 1988, concentrating in commercial relationships.

Salisbury Property Purchased

SALISBURY — Henry Hanna, of The Hanna Team at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, recently settled on 111 High Street in Salisbury, (formerly home to the Maryland Legal Aid – Lower Eastern Shore office). The Maryland Legal Aid office relocated to 201 E. Main Street in Salisbury last April.

This historic property was purchased by the Legal Aid Bureau in 1980. The new buyer is a local investor who plans to convert this property back into residential use. The Hanna Team would like to thank Parisa Gholamvand of Coldwell Banker for bringing this buyer.

“This is the second deal in two years that we have collaborated with Parisa for finding an investment property,” said Hanna.

Promotion Announced

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, recently announced Matt Patton’s promotion to the vice president of construction.

The Columbia, S.C. native was previously director of operations for SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company with 12 restaurants in coastal Delaware. A certified cicerone, he will continue to oversee the group’s beer program.

“Matt was instrumental in the planning, building and opening of our last three restaurants, including Thompson Island Brewing Company and Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Rehoboth Beach,” Kammerer said. “As we grow, we value his experience, leadership and business skills.”

Patton will be busy. He will oversee the renovation of the former Ropewalk building on Coastal Highway in Fenwick, which will become Matt’s Fish Camp Fenwick. It will be the third Matt’s Fish Camp at the beach. The other two are in Bethany Beach and Lewes.

Patton will also supervise the construction of Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View.

Utility Recognized

NEWARK, Del. – Delmarva Power has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award for Energy Efficiency Program Delivery from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

This is the seventh ENERGY STAR award Delmarva Power has received. This recognition represents the success of the company’s energy efficiency programs, which are providing customers with more control over their energy usage and are saving customers money and energy. Customers can visit delmarva.com/WaysToSave to learn more about these programs.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award again by the EPA and DOE,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president of Customer Operations and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “This achievement is a testament to the dedicated Delmarva Power teams who support the many energy efficiency programs available, and to our valued customers that take advantage of these offerings that are not only providing money saving, but environmental benefits.”

The Sustained Excellence designation is awarded to companies that continue to exhibit exceptional leadership year-after-year in the ENERGY STAR program, while remaining dedicated to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency achievements.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Delmarva Power’s energy-saving programs have produced 727,117 megawatt-hours in energy savings since the program’s inception in 2009. These savings are equivalent to Greenhouse gas emissions avoided by 19,530,205 incandescent bulbs switched to LED bulbs or CO 2 emissions from 62,053 homes’ energy use for one year.

Broadband Connection Celebrated

DENTON – Choptank Fiber, Choptank Electric Cooperative’s wholly-owned broadband subsidiary, delivered broadband service to its first customer on April 15.

Choptank Electric Cooperative welcomed elected officials, including Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Steve Hershey, Sen. Addie Eckardt, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, members of the Eastern Shore Delegation, Caroline County government, and Office of Rural Broadband representatives, along with employees and staff and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the special occasion.

Hogan commemorated the occasion by presenting an official citation to recognize the importance of Choptank Fiber’s ribbon cutting and honor Choptank Electric Cooperative’s commitment to expanding access to broadband on the Eastern Shore.

Choptank Fiber’s first official customers are Gordon and Sherry Hollingsworth of Caroline County. Sherry’s grandfather, Henry Lister, was one of the first Choptank Electric Cooperative members, so being part of the broadband experience and being the first customer is a monumental occasion.

“Gordon and I are extremely excited and honored to be part of this incredible service. We really appreciate the outstanding work of Choptank Electric’s employees,” said Sherry Hollingsworth. “From simply searching the web, keeping in contact with friends, and finally getting to facetime our grandchildren, it will be a blessing to finally have reliable internet service.”

The rural community is one of many on the Eastern Shore that do not have access to fast, reliable internet service. Choptank Fiber’s goal is to serve all the underserved members of Choptank Electric Cooperative – with a “No Home Left Behind” philosophy.

“Our real goal is to change the quality of life for rural members on the Eastern Shore,” said Mike Malandro, President and CEO of Choptank Electric Cooperative. “With over 650-miles of a fiber backbone, our Smart Grid brings us closer to the rural unserved than any other entity out there.”

Malandro recognized the Eastern Shore delegation for its hard work and dedication in Annapolis and thanked Choptank Electric members. “I am thankful to our members who literally gave us the vote of confidence to move forward – through Member Regulation.”

“We have been so successful over the years at delivering electric service to rural residents…Today, broadband service and internet access have become almost as important as electric service was over 80 years ago. I am pleased that we have found a way to deliver this life-changing service to our members,” said Jeff Rathell, chairman of the Cooperative Board of Directors.