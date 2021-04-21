Kites are pictured flying over the beach during a previous year’s Maryland International Kite Expo in Ocean City. File Photos

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City will kick off the season early by painting the sky with every color under the sun at the 26th Annual Maryland International Kite Expo (M.I.K.E.), set for April 23-25.

The festival will be showcasing a spectacular cast of kite flyers from all over the United States. Thousands of spectators will watch giant kites, little kites, trick kites, sea life kites, animal kites, miniature kites, artistic kites, kites as big as a city bus, all flying high above the Ocean City skyline.

In addition, stunt teams will perform amazing acrobatic maneuvers all in sync to the delight of the crowds. The teams consist of four or more precision kite fliers, all flying four-line kites in perfect formation. They are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds of the kiting world. They will perform amazing routines choreographed to music. Team demos will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Spectators will experience the thrill of watching sport kite demonstrations and get the opportunity to meet the greatest kite flyers in the world. Visitors will understand why Ocean City is the Kite Capital of the World,” said Jay Knerr of the Kite Loft. “Ocean City is one of the best places in the world to showcase kites.”

Ocean City is home to the world’s largest kite retailer (Kite Loft) and now to America’s most exciting kite festival. Hundreds of kite fliers from east coast clubs and sport kite competitors from around the country will fill the sky with an explosion of color, a photographer’s dream come true.

Entertainment throughout the weekend festival will include free sport kite lessons and a “How to fly a kite” field is offered in front of the Kite Loft between 5th and 6th streets on the beach during the day on Saturday and Sunday.

Also planned will be giant kite exhibitions from 4th to 5th streets; demo teams will perform Quad line demos on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; east coast kite clubs will showcase their kites with incredible air and ground displays from 4th to 6th Street along the boardwalk; and music will be played throughout the day at The Kite Loft on 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

The event will take place on the beach from 4rd Street to 6th Street. This is a free event and the general public is encouraged to bring their kites and have a fun filled day of kite flying. Sponsors of the event include the Town of Ocean City, Shenanigans Pub, The Shoreham Hotel, Alaska Stand and The Kite Loft. For more information call The Kite Loft at 410-289-7855 or online at www.kiteloft.com.

The Maryland International Kite Festival is a non-profit corporation whose primary purpose is to educate the public in general in the sport and hobby of kiting, in such aspects as kite safety, aerodynamics, and kite making. In addition, the purpose is to conduct national and international amateur kite flying competitions.