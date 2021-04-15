ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Whether a waiting period is taking longer than expected, or just seems that way, the anxious Lamb would do well to create a center of calm within her- or himself, and not do anything rash.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Practical matters dominate the week, but cultural activities also are favored, especially those that can be shared with someone special in the Bovine’s life. Some important news might be forthcoming.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You need to know more about a possible career move in order to see if it offers a real opportunity or just a change. You’re sure to get lots of advice — some of it good — but the decision must be yours.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The arrival of hoped-for good news about a loved one dominates most of the week and provides a great excuse for the party-loving Moon Child to plan a special event to celebrate.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Leos and Leonas rushing to finalize their plans might want to think about slowing down the pace, or risk overlooking an important consideration that could become a sore point down the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The week’s challenges call for logical approaches. But sentiment also has its place. Sharing memories with a special someone, for example, strengthens the bond between you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A brand-new approach to a problem could have a good chance of succeeding if it’s based on a solid foundation of fact to strengthen its potential for standing up to scrutiny.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A favorable report should give your optimism an important boost as you confront another phase of a challenge. Don’t be timid about accepting advice from someone you trust.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might want to target another goal if your current aim is continually being deflected. But stay with it until you find that first sign of an opening, and then follow through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Although offers of advice might not always please the usually sure-footed Goat, good counsel is always worth considering, especially from those whose experience can be invaluable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t rush to make up for lost time. Your productivity can be measured not only by what you do, but how you do it. Move carefully until the job is done the way you like it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Emerging facts about someone you know might cause you to rethink your relationship. But remember to make judgments in context of a full situation, not just on scraps of data.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are known both for your love of acquiring beautiful things as well as for your generosity to others.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.