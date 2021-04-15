April 17: Chicken & Dumplings

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a “Chicken & Dumplin’” carryout only at the main station. 5-7 p.m. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. Cost is $13 and $7 for an additional pint of dumplings. Call ahead by April 14 to have your carryout ready 619-922-9950.

April 17: Walk With A Doctor

Educate, exercise and empower during the virtual “Walk with a Doc” at 9 a.m. on the Atlantic General Hospital Facebook page, where there will be a short presentation by neurologist Dr. Preeti Yonker, who will discuss Parkinson’s disease. You can then walk wherever you want and share your selfies on social media with the hashtag #walkedwithagh.

April 17: Bikers Food Drive

The public is invited to join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines for the Fill-the-Truck Food Drive. Members will be collecting canned goods, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations for local food banks.

April 17: Drive-Thru Luncheon

Powellville United Methodist Church, located at 35606 Mt. Hermon Road, will offer a drive-thru luncheon 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring oyster fritter sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches and homemade soups. Platters available. No preorders.

April 17: Chicken BBQ Fundraiser

Stephen Decatur High School’s baseball team will hold a drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser from 11 a.m. until sold out at the corner of Seahawk Lane and Route 50. Cost is $10 for a platter.

April 17-18: Kids Build

Trimper Rides will welcome kids to take a look at construction vehicles up close and design their own skyscraper. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 19: Monthly Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s monthly meeting at 10 a.m. The DWC currently meets via Zoom. For a link to the meeting and information on the group’s activities or membership, contact us atdemwomensclubwc@gmail.com, on Facebook, or at dwcmd.org.

April 22-25: The Wall That Heals

The Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines will host The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

April 24: Church Rummage Sale

From 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host at 1301 Philadelphia Avenue. Wear masks and social distance.

April 24: AYCE Breakfast

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Cost is $8 per adult; $4 per child. Offerings include pancakes, bac-

on, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and beverages. Masks and social distancing required. Indoor dining or carryout.

April 24: Key Club Yard Sale

Stephen Decatur High School’s Key Club will hold a yard sale fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. at 11238 Adkins Road.

April 24-25: Kids Unite

Trimper Rides will hold safety education and demonstrations featuring first responders and their vehicles. All-day rides available for $20 open at noon.

April 28: Grief Support Group

Atlantic General Hospital will be offering a free grief support group once a month beginning Wednesday, April 28. There are no sign-ins and no special requirements to attend. The group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month in Conference Room 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.

May 1: May Day Celebration

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will host its 3rd Annual May Day Community Celebration on May 1, rain or shine. It is your chance to show your community support by creating a beautiful basket of fresh flowers and display it in a way that it is visible from the street. The only rule is the basket must contain fresh flowers and greens. Place a zip lock bag near your creation that contains five copies of your name, address and the inspiration for your creation for the judges. Judges will visit displays between 9:30 and 12:30. Baskets will be judged on condition, distinction, originality, color harmony and design, balance and proportion. All participants will receive certificates of appreciation and winners will receive ribbons.

May 1: Community Bike Ride

Ocean Pines and the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition are teaming up to host a free community bike ride on Saturday, May 1. To register, call 410-641-7052. Day-of registration starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center.

May 8: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day virtual Maryland Safe Boating Course, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost is $20.00. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

May 13, 20, 27: Diabetes Education

The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will be offering diabetes self-management education classes through three, three hour sessions. From 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the sessions will address blood glucose monitoring, foot care, nutrition, exercise, and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are certified diabetes educators.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.