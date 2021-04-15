The Ocean Pines Garden Club (OPGC) held its Arbor Day Memorial ceremony on April 8 at Pintail Park in Ocean Pines. The event, which had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was an opportunity for club members and friends to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost in either 2019 or 2020. This tradition goes back many years. OPGC President Patti Lookner and Arbor Day Committee Chair Ann Shockley, introduced the program, which included historical and poetry readings by OPGC members, music by the Delmarva Chorus and bagpiper Mike Castoro, and proclamations from the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors and the Worcester County Commissioners. Left, Carol Ludwig and the Delmarva Chorus perform on a beautiful day. Right, from left, at the event are OPGC President Patti Lookner, OPA Director Colette Horn, OPA President Larry Perrone and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.