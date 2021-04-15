County Announces Hire

SNOW HILL — The Commissioners named Jacqueline Trieu as the new workforce engagement specialist within Worcester County Economic Development (WCED).

“We are so thrilled to welcome Jackie to the Maryland’s Coast team as our new workforce engagement specialist,” Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “She brings an incredibly diverse background as well as amazing energy and enthusiasm. Being able to add workforce services to our wide array of resources for both residents and employers will truly set Worcester County apart.”

In her new role, Trieu will oversee the county’s workforce development initiatives to educate and train individuals to meet the needs of current and future businesses and industries offering livable wages. Her primary responsibilities will include creating, managing, and delivering workforce development programs and services.

Trieu, who is fluent in both English and Spanish, will serve as the primary liaison with local, state, and federal partners, including Worcester Technical High School, area chambers of commerce, Maryland Department of Commerce, DLLR, Small Business Development Center, and the Small Business Association.

Charitable Grants Awarded

BERLIN – The Coastal Association of REALTORS® has awarded $4,250 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation. Since the foundation was created in 2019 it has awarded nearly $50,000 to local charities.

Receiving grants in the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation’s latest round of funding were Junior Achievement Eastern Shore, Epoch Dream Center, Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center, Wall that Heals (Veterans Memorial) and WGP Warriors Against Addiction.

“We are so excited to partner with these great local organizations,” said Coastal President Joni Williamson “We have just entered our third year of the foundation, and although COVID-19 threw a wrench into some of our plans and fundraising we are continuing to push forward and support our REALTOR® members who nominate and work with these wonderful non-profits.”

The Coastal REALTORS® Foundation is a charitable fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The association raises money for the fund through an annual charity golf tournament as well as other efforts throughout the year. The fund is accessible to members of Coastal through an application process administered by the association and reviewed by a committee of members. Grant recipients must be 501(c)3 organizations and must be located in Somerset, Wicomico, or Worcester counties.

Applications are accepted quarterly, and the next deadline is June 15.

Registered Status Obtained

SALISBURY — Comprehensive Financial Solutions, Inc announced Elizabeth “Liz” Brittingham is now a registered representative.

Brittingham graduated Flagler college in 2017 with a double major in Accounting and Business Administration. She joined CFS December 2017 and now holds Series 7 and Series 66 security registrations.

Company Adds Two

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate has welcomed Ryan Finnegan and Breanna Tedeschi to the team at the main office in Salisbury.

Both were introduced to SVN Miller through the semi-annual MASMI (Mid-Atlantic Sales and Marketing Institute) event hosted by Salisbury University. Students are introduced to participating companies to prepare students for leadership and career opportunities in sales and marketing.

Tedeschi joins the team as an executive assistant and marketing coordinator for Wesley Cox of The Hanna Team. She is currently a junior at Salisbury University with a marketing major and minoring in sales and communications.

“After seeing Breanna do very well in the MASMI Sales Competition and making it to the final round I knew she would be a great addition to the Hanna Team. As we continue to place within the top 25 advisors in the country, we were looking for someone with Breanna’s skills to help complement our extensive marketing program on behalf of our clients,” said Cox.’

Tedeschi won third place in the MASMI Sales Competition which is no easy accomplishment with stiff competition among her peers. In her free time, she is a member of the POMS Dance Team at SU.

Finnegan is currently enrolled at Salisbury University as a senior. He is pursuing a degree in marketing with a minor in professional sales. He has joined SVN|Miller as a spring intern. He will be assisting the brokerage team at SVN|Miller to learn more about a career in the commercial real estate industry. Outside of school and work, he enjoys golfing, crabbing and watching sports.

“We first met Ryan and Breanna at the Spring MASMI virtual event in 2020. We had the opportunity to chat with both students during the event and then schedule follow up interviews. We were impressed by both candidates and are excited to welcome them to the team,” said Rick Tilghman, managing director of SVN|Miller.