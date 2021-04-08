ARIES (March 21 to April 19): It isn’t always easy for the rambunctious Aries to give a second thought to their often spur-of-the-moment choices. But aspects favor rechecking a decision before declaring it final.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Information emerges for the business-driven Bovine who feels ready to restart a stalled project. Be prepared to make adjustments as needed at any time during the process.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Part of you wants to complete plans for an upcoming event, while your other self wants to see how things develop first. Compromise by moving ahead with your plans while being open to change.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An unexpected change in a relationship could open up a problem or could lead to a much-needed and too-long-delayed reassessment of a number of matters. The choice is yours to make.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Time for the Lion to total the plusses and minuses resulting from recent personal and/or professional decisions. See what worked, what didn’t and why, and base your next big move on the results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): The clever Virgo can make persuasion work by presenting a case built on hard facts. Sentiment might touch the heart, but it’s good, solid information that invariably wins the day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You usually can win over the most stubborn skeptics on your own. But this time you can benefit from supporters who have been there, done that and are willing to speak up on your behalf.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You win admiration for your determination to do the right thing. Don’t be distracted from that course, despite the offer of tempting alternatives that might suddenly turn up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While you still need to maintain control of a dominant situation, a new development emerges, making the task easier and the outcome potentially more rewarding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): New factors might have a positive effect on a still-pending matter, but only if the information proves to be credible. Trusted colleagues might be able to offer needed advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): The week favors moderation, especially if a health problem is involved. Resist the impulse to do more than might be good for you at this time. You can catch up later.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You could feel more than a mite upset by someone or some people who might be creating problems for you. Find out why they won’t change their ways. Their reasons might surprise you.

BORN THIS WEEK: You know how to inspire others to do their best by setting a persuasive example of your own.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.