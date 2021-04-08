Things I Like – April 9, 2021

by

Baby birds chirping

Receiving word of a grant approval

Stories shining a spotlight on good deeds

Men in suspenders

When my son needs a hand to hold

A cold beer with spicy wings

New shoes that feel old

An old dog’s kind soul

Learning something new in a biography

Hearing kids at recess in the distance

A quiet dishwasher

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.