BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team stayed on a major roll last week, routing Bennett, 76-0, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Seahawks led 22-0 after one quarter and added 38 points in the second quarter to lead 60-0 at the half. Decatur scored just one touchdown in each of the last two quarters with the clock running and the bench cleared to pull out the 76-0 rout.

The win completed a season sweep of Bennett for the Seahawks, who beat the Clippers, 52-8, back on March 13. The Seahawks have now won their last two games by a combined 106-6. Their only loss on the season was a 25-12 defeat at the hands of Wicomico on March 19. Decatur was scheduled to play Wicomico again this week, but that game was scratched and replaced with a home game against Easton on Friday, the Seahawks only game this shortened season against a Bayside North team.

Against Bennett, Decatur quarterback went 10 for 17 passing for 198 yards and five touchdowns. Caden Shockley rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries, while Derron Doughty rushed for 72 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Zimere Handy caught five passes for 124 yards and four touchdowns, while Koby Higgins caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Luke Mergott and Jack Quisgard each had rushing touchdowns for Decatur in the 76-0 win.