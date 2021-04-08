BERLIN – A variety of exterior changes are expected at J & M Meat Market in the coming weeks following approval from the Berlin Historic District Commission this week.

The commission on Wednesday approved ground decking and fencing, lighting, and a carryout window for J & M Meat Market. Several commission members complimented the efforts of J&M Meat Market’s Heidi Johnson.

“It looks so attractive,” commission member Mary Moore said. “You’re really a shop owner that looks at the whole structure.”

Johnson told the commission she wanted to install a floating deck made of natural wood underneath the market’s existing outdoor tables. Because the market will be seeking a beer and wine license, she said she was also planning to install a wood fence around the seating area.

Moore praised the concept and said the outdoor seating area would be improved by the addition of a wood deck.

“No one’s ever going to give asphalt an A-plus for looking attractive,” she said.

Johnson said that because the market wasn’t too large, she also wanted to convert an existing window into a carryout window so people wouldn’t necessarily have to wait for their food inside.

“You definitely need this,” said Carol Rose, chair of the commission, adding that all the town’s businesses had made changes because of COVID-19.

Commission member Laura Stearns acknowledged that it would help keep people from crowding inside but said she thought it also had appeal on its own.

“I think it adds to the charm,” she said. “It shows that the town is walkable.”

Rose said her only concern was signage, as she felt the building didn’t need more of it. Johnson said all she was planning was a menu board so customers could see what was offered.

She added that as far as lighting, the market would install string lights around the seating area but that they would only be on during business hours.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the changes for J&M Meat Market.

The commission also approved a sign for Sterling Tavern, the restaurant taking over the former Fins location, as well as a sign for East & Main Shore Supply and a new piece of playground equipment for the rear yard of Buckingham Presbyterian Church.