The Wall That Heals will be open for visits 24 hours a day beginning April 22. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation is asking local people to show their support during several historic events this month as part of the visiting Wall That Heals exhibit.

The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and is sponsored by the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

“The Wall That Heals travels throughout the United States, giving those who cannot visit the wall in Washington, D.C. the opportunity to honor those who gave their lives for their country in Vietnam,” Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said.

Local people are asked to line the sidewalk along Route 589, south of Manklin Creek Road, on Tuesday, April 20 at 4 p.m. A 53-foot trailer carrying the exhibit will travel to Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines, led by a motorcycle escort of more than 100 volunteers and local law enforcement.

“We’re asking that everyone come and show their support, and safely line the sidewalks to help welcome the Wall That Heals to Ocean Pines,” Gilmore said.

Volunteers will begin assembling the wall at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 21. The exbibit will be open to the public, 24 hours a day, from Thursday, April 22 until Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

The Memorial Foundation will host a “welcome home” opening ceremony for the exhibit on Thursday, April 22 at 11 a.m., and a candlelight ceremony on Saturday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

During the latter, Gilmore said guests may walk along the wall, holding a candle, as volunteers read aloud the names of “hometown heroes” from Worcester County, as well as from other counties on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Virginia, and Sussex County in Delaware.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit this exhibit in our community, and to honor the sacrifices of our Vietnam veterans,” Gilmore said. “The Wall That Heals is a national traveling exhibit and does not normally visit Maryland. We’re very happy that an exception was made to bring the wall to Ocean Pines, and we hope that everyone in our community will come and show their support and appreciation.”

Organizers will supply about 100 chairs for each event, but guests are encouraged to bring their own seating.

COVID-19 protocols are still in effect, including mask mandates and social distancing.

Veterans Memorial Park is located at Route 589 and Cathell Road, in Ocean Pines. Public parking will be available, and volunteers will staff the exhibit, 24 hours a day.