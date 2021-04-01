The Worcester County Commissioners joined with representatives from the Worcester Commission on Aging (WorCOA) to celebrate the 19th Annual March for Meals Month, which highlights the importance of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Programs, both congregate and home-delivered, and raises awareness about the escalating problems regarding senior hunger and isolation.

Pictured, front from left, are WorCOA Deputy Director Rob Hart, board member Mike Pennington, Meals on Wheels Program Manager Shelia Jackson, Executive Director John Dorrough, and Outreach Coordinator Mike Hedlesky; and, back, Commissioners Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting, Josh Nordstrom, Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Bud Church and Diana Purnell. Submitted Photos