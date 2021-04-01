Gutowski Named Ocean City “Police Officer Of The Year”

Ocean City Police Officer Amy Gutowski, right, was named Ocean City Police Officer of the Year 2020 at a presentation award at the Post March 24. At the event, 21 area first responders and 8 area first responder organizations were recognized for their service.  Presenting the award to Gutowski is Emily Nock, president of Post 166 Auxiliary. Also cited at the awards night were Mike Ellingsworth, Ocean City Career Firefighter of the Year 2020; M. Wayne Timmons, Jr., Ocean City Volunteer Firefighter of the Year 2020; and Steven Twilly, Ocean City Paramedic of the Year 2020.