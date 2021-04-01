BERLIN- After three straight losses, Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team vented a little frustration this week with a couple of big shutout wins against a pair of opponents.

After starting the season 2-1, the Decatur girls had lost three straight to Bennett, Parkside and Snow Hill, the latter two coming by narrow 2-1 scores. This week, the Seahawks vented some frustration, blanking Mardela, 6-0, and Wicomico, 15-0, on Tuesday. Decatur has now beaten Wicomico by a combined 19-1 in two meetings. Next up is a rematch with Bennett next Tuesday.