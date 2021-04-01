Decatur Girls Take Two in Pair of Routs

by

BERLIN- After three straight losses, Decatur’s girls’ varsity soccer team vented a little frustration this week with a couple of big shutout wins against a pair of opponents.

After starting the season 2-1, the Decatur girls had lost three straight to Bennett, Parkside and Snow Hill, the latter two coming by narrow 2-1 scores. This week, the Seahawks vented some frustration, blanking Mardela, 6-0, and Wicomico, 15-0, on Tuesday. Decatur has now beaten Wicomico by a combined 19-1 in two meetings. Next up is a rematch with Bennett next Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.