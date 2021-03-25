ARIES (March 21 to April 19): With change dominant this week, don’t be surprised to find new facts emerging that could put another slant on a situation and offer you another choice. Think it through before you decide.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There could be some lingering problems from a previous matter that involved a decision you felt you had to make. Resolve the situation with your strong Taurean no-nonsense approach.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The Gemini’s carefully made plans could be undone by someone’s unexpected decision. Getting the full story behind that surprise move can help you decide how to deal with the matter.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Recently uncovered information might put a new light on a situation you thought had been resolved. Keep an open mind about possible changes that you might have to consider.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): With a potential revision of an old agreement, you can’t beat the Big Cat for knowing how to sharpen a “clause” to the best advantage. Someone close could have the news you’ve been waiting for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Certain issues in the workplace could put you in the middle of a dispute you’d rather not deal with. Express your honest feelings before the pressure to take sides builds up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might feel uneasy disagreeing with someone you’ve been close to. But your relationship should be able to withstand and even thrive when confronted with your true feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A romantic situation seems to be creating more confusion than you can handle. If so, own up to your feelings. The sooner you do, the better your chances are for working things out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): With change directing the Archer’s aim, consider a second look at your plans and see where they might benefit from a revision. A workplace matter is close to a resolution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): New contacts help you learn some important information about upcoming developments. The week calls for the Sea Goat to be more flexible than usual in a number of matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): With both change and uncertainty in your aspect, you might feel less confident in a previous decision. That’s OK. Check it out and see where it could be modified, if necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Old relationships that seemed to be sinking are buoyant again, and new relationships are benefiting from Cupid’s loving care. This could be a good time to make a major move.

BORN THIS WEEK: While you prefer to tread your own path, you’ll go out of your way to help someone in need.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.