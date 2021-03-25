Decatur quarterback Ashten Snelsire drops back to pass against Wicomico last weekend. The Seahawks fell to WiHi to suffer their first loss of the season. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling to Wicomico, 25-12, at home on Friday.

After starting the season 2-0 with a pair of lopsided, the Seahawks dropped its first against the Indians last Friday. Decatur had opened the season with a 38-12 win over Parkside and a 52-8 rout of Bennett. Brycen Coleman rushed for a touchdown and Luke Mergott caught a TD pass from Ashton Snelsire to account for Decatur’s 12 points.

The Seahawks will face Parkside again at home on Friday. Decatur is playing a short seven-game season in the spring this year because of COVID restrictions. They will play Parkside, Bennett and Wicomico each twice at home and on the road before finishing up with Snow Hill in the traditional season-ender for both schools.